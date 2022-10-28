Gananoque council has approved My Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), the Gananoque Seniors’ Association, and the Thousand Islands Youth Boxing Club as potential co-tenants of the Kinsmen Building, subject to several conditions.
Those conditions include, where applicable, that the entities hire an architect to design their various spaces and provide a costing to renovate the space to meet their needs, and that each entity be financially responsible for their own renovation of the space; that each entity share equally the operating costs of the facility, based on their share of the square footage to be identified as “base rent”; and that each entity provide a capital contribution to cover their share of the capital cost amount identified in the Songwood Contracting assessment.
The organizations have until Nov. 30 to respond.
The Kinsmen Building Advisory Panel has met eight times since its inception in March 2022. As part of their study and review, the panel members completed an orientation of the building’s history; reviewed studies and reports; explored four options (demolish and repurpose, sell and reinvest, lease municipal use, and lease non-municipal use); heard presentations from the YMCA, South Frontenac Community Services, Senior Support Services, CPHC, Gananoque Seniors’ Association, and the Gananoque Library; issued an expression of interest for community organizations to submit their proposals for leasing the building; and with the approval of council, hired a local contractor (Songwood Contracting) to review the building condition assessment report.
The proposed recommendation is based on a full cost recovery model, meaning that the town would not be contributing tax dollars toward the building, but rather that the tenants would be responsible for all costs.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)