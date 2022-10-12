A group of families that fled the war in Ukraine and landed in Carberry this spring and summer are still waiting for the English language training they desperately need to succeed in Canada.
A committee that has been supporting the Ukrainian newcomers has helped the families find housing and furnishing, as well as enrol their children in school and extracurricular activities for the winter. But one thing that’s sorely lacking is English as a second language (ESL) classes, committee founder Sheryl Neault told the Sun.
“We still do not have English classes happening here in our community,” Neault said.
While the Sun was unable to confirm the latest number of Ukrainian families that have settled in Carberry, the Sun reported in July that 10 families had arrived in Carberry, located 51 kilometres east of Brandon.
As soon as the newcomers settled in Carberry, Neault said, she connected them with Neepawa and Area Immigrant Settlement Services (NAISS). While the organization has been helpful in getting the Ukrainians settled, Neault is frustrated with the amount of red tape they’ve encountered to access English lessons, noting some of the families have been in town since May.
One of the problems, said NAISS executive director Don Walmsley, is that his office is designed to meet the needs of permanent residents, not temporary foreign workers, which is what the newcomer Ukrainians are classified as.
When it comes to English language training for permanent residents and protected people, classes called Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada are funded by the federal government and administered through settlement services agencies.
For temporary foreign workers, language classes can be acquired through private lessons with different online or in-person ESL companies.
While NAISS has been “allowed the opportunity” to make English language training services accessible to Ukrainians, there are no specific funds identified by the federal government for them, Walmsley said.
Despite the challenges presented in working with a group outside of its official mandate, Walmsley said NAISS is looking at a few options to get the families the services they need.
One of those options would be to “redeploy” an existing English class for permanent residents to provide assistance to the temporary foreign workers in Carberry.
“We’re moving through it. We’ve got some things we’re working [to put] in place. We’re optimistic, but it’s really a processing issue.”
According to the Government of Canada’s website, temporary workers and students are not eligible to take federally funded classes. Instead, temporary foreign workers and students should check with their province or territory.
Some Ukrainian teenagers that settled in Carberry with their families need extra help with English so they can attend college or university.
Walmsley said he “completely understands” the frustration felt by the Ukrainian families and the people who are trying to help them.
“Canada is a country of forms and rules and regulations and wait times,” he said. “We are working, as is every agency, to make things work for these new temporary foreign workers.”
Roberta Galbraith, who has been working on the Minnedosa for Ukrainian Families Committee since May, said that while the provincial government initially offered a lot of help to newcomers fleeing the war in Ukraine, she is hearing from new families that those supports are largely missing now.
“The Ukrainian people have a communication network, but there’s no formal communication or co-ordinator of any kind for them anymore,” Galbraith said.
Now, Galbraith said, they land in Manitoba and must arrange their own accommodations.
“It’s like people just wash their hands of it,” Galbraith said.
Most provincial services that are in place for Ukrainian newcomers fleeing their country are “largely” urban-based, Walmsley said.
“Out in the rural areas, we’re mostly left to our own devices,” he said.
The Sun sent an email to the province, asking for details on what support systems are available for Ukrainian newcomers, but was told no one was available Tuesday to speak on the issue.
Instead, a provincial spokesperson issued a written statement saying Manitoba is experiencing an “ongoing surge” in the number of Ukrainians seeking a safe haven.
“This reflects Manitoba’s unwavering support, as it provides a comprehensive range of provincial services that leads the country.”
The statement went on to say that the province’s Ukrainian refugee task force co-ordinator “is the national benchmark” and that, on a per capita basis, more Ukrainians have come to Manitoba than any other province.
“This can cause temporary hotel accommodation challenges, but we continue to manage this situation as arriving Ukrainians progress to more permanent housing.”
Approximately 10,600 Ukrainians have arrived in Manitoba to date, and around 6,700 Manitoba Health cards have been issued for the newcomers. Manitoba has also processed around 5,100 claims for the cost of the federal government’s mandatory immigration medical examinations, the spokesperson said.
The federal government announced in March that settlement program services, which are typically only available to permanent residents, would be extended to March 31, 2023, for temporary residents in Canada eligible under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel, which includes language training.
The Sun contacted the office of Sean Fraser, the federal minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, for comment, but didn’t receive a response by press time.