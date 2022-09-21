The Swan Hills Grizzlies senior boys’ volleyball team is sporting a new look this season, thanks to the Swan Hills Grizzly Cubs. The Grizzlies’ basketball and volleyball jerseys had been getting worn out, dated, and definitely in need of replacement, so the Grizzly Cubs directed last year’s fundraising efforts towards ordering brand new sportswear. The proceeds from the Purdy’s Chocolates and Prairie Gourmet Perogies fundraisers and some funds from the Grizzly Cubs’ cash reserves made this goal a reality. The jersey orders were submitted earlier in the year.
With much anticipation, the new jerseys arrived on Aug. 31, and they are looking awesome! The new sportswear is reversible, offering two new looks. The Grizzlies will be taking to the volleyball and basketball courts in style this season!