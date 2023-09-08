The Greater Sudbury Police Service arrested and charged two men with attempted murder following a shooting in a downtown neighbourhood Tuesday night that sent another man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting took place inside a home on Baker Street.
The crime represents the 12th incident in Greater Sudbury involving a firearm in 2023. In comparison, there were 15 incidents involving a firearm in the same time period in 2022.
According to police, the shooting victim is in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.
In a news release, police said that at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the residence in relation to a weapons complaint. Information was provided to police that a group of people were involved in a disturbance inside the home and that one of the individuals may have been shot.
When police arrived, they found a 40-year-old man who had been shot while the people responsible for the shooting had fled.
The shooting victim was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday morning, members of the police service's Integrated Crime Section, in collaboration with the Emergency Response Unit, Patrol Operations, Major Crime Section and members of the Ontario Provincial Police-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team arrested two men in Chelmsford.
According to police, two men, aged 23 and 29, were arrested outside a home on Saint Jean Baptiste Street.
Both men are facing charges of attempted murder with a firearm and numerous firearm-related charges.
In addition, the 23-year-old accused is facing charges of failing to comply with a probation order and possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order.
Both men are in custody and will attend bail court on Thursday to answer the charges.
Police are not releasing their names because the information has not yet been sworn to through the court process.
Detectives have also applied for a search warrant of the residence on Saint Jean Baptiste Street. The will residence be held by police until the search warrant has been completed.
Based on the investigation thus far, police said this is believed to be a targeted incident involving individuals who are known to each other. Additionally, police said there is no known threat to the public.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Greater Sudbury Police's criminal investigation division at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
