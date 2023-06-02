As the environmental debacle at G&R Recycling continues to roil Kanesatake, Kailey Karahkwinéhtha Nicholas says the biggest poison in the community is individualism.
“We’ve been so conditioned to only think for ourselves and our immediate family,” said Nicholas, 24. “This is just going to be my life’s work, I think, trying to get our people to reconnect with the land, not with a shame aspect, but just with pure humility.”
Reclaiming longstanding cultural tenets of collectivism in the face of colonial incursions is at the heart of many of the Youth Council’s goals, but organizing the ambitious group has not proven easy in a busy community with a lack of accessible meeting space, according to Nicholas.
However, while the group has yet to get all its members in a room together, the membership has risen to 19 Kanehsata’kehró:non, and the group’s ongoing text-based discussion is vibrant with youth finding common ground.
“I made some new friends throughout this group chat who I never would have talked to if it wasn’t for it,” said Anientha Simon, 20, one of the Youth Council’s founding members.
While much is still ad hoc about the Youth Council, upcoming milestones will help members get on the same page about the political context of Kanesatake and empower them to define what the group should look like going forward.
These steps, which include a youth workshop and a part-time position with funding, come with the support of Amanda Simon, the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) certified lands, estates, and membership manager, who is helping the group tap into resources available through Community Comprehensive Planning (CCP).
“I’m hoping this is something that will grow into something good,” said Amanda.
Amanda noted that getting youth involved is a CCP deliverable she has been writing about for a long time. Now, she hopes facilitating a workshop led by First Peoples Law and furnishing a part-time, six-month contract position to a young Kanehsata’kehró:non will position the Youth Council to prosper.
“They wanted this youth group. My question to them is why? Tell me why and show me why,” said Amanda.
She said the resources from CCP will assist the group in discovering its voice and deciding on its audience, whether that be Council chiefs, external governments, or some other kind of advocacy. The group will also be able to formalize – or make a decision not to formalize – its structure.
“I’m glad it’s taking off, and I truly hope that the youth group will be able to make this run responsibly and on their own,” she said.
“If you want to empower people, you have to give them power,” said Nicholas. “It’s been a lot of talk. We have all these big ideas. What we all struggle with, for a million different reasons, is just the initiative, actually getting it started and keeping that momentum, which is our biggest struggle.”
The workshop geared to youth will take place on June 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The location is still being finalized, and youth who are interested should register in advance by contacting Amanda Simon or Paige O’Brien at the MCK Lands and Estates Office.
Lunch will be provided, and any local youth who are interested will be welcome.
“I get so overwhelmed, but I know the only thing that makes me feel better is actually taking action,” said Nicholas.