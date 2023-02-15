Four members of the Standard Legion Branch 166 took the top spot in the Alberta-NWT Command Legion cribbage tournament.
The tournament was held in Edmonton the weekend of January 27 and 28, and in securing the win the Standard Legion will move on to the next round of competition.
“They will now go to Cochrane for the Dominion tournament on April 21 to 24,” says Standard Legion secretary-treasurer Brett Gates.
Mr. Gates tells the Mail the Standard Legion currently has 22 members.
The team, made up of Legion members Alan Larsen, Alan Thibodeau, Phil Gustavsen, and Ed Wasylyshen, will be among an anticipated 60 to 80 participants who will compete in the Dominion Cribbage Tournament. This is the first time the Standard Legion has made it to the Dominion tournament, though Mr. Gates says the Legion has tried “many times over the years.”