HURON COUNTY – The Lake Huron Coastal Centre issued a press release on July 4 inviting volunteers to participate in their upcoming shoreline clean-up events along the shores of Lake Huron in July.
The release said they were collaborating with Georgian Bay Forever, Keep the Bruce Clean and Green, Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, and local municipalities and with your help, they hope to engage “over 700 volunteers to remove a staggering 1,000 pounds of litter by the end of summer.”
The remaining July Clean Up the Coast events will take place on the following dates and locations:
- Kincardine: Saturday, July 15
- Southampton: Sunday, July 16
- Grand Bend: Saturday, July 29
- Kettle Point: Sunday, July 30
“With your support, Lake Huron Coastal Centre can accomplish their shared mission of improving the health of Lake Huron for our communities and local wildlife. Each piece of litter removed contributes to a healthier ecosystem, cleaner communities, and safer habitats. Let’s work together to ‘Clean Up the Coast’ and protect the natural beauty of Lake Huron,” the release said.
To learn more or RSVP, please visit lakehuron.ca/cleanupthecoast.
The Lake Huron Coastal Centre is a non-government charity dedicated to supporting a healthy ecosystem through education, restoration, and research. To learn more, visit www.lakehuron.ca, or follow @coastalcentre on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.