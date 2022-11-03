Edward Scissorhands has been banished back to his castle and Mariah Carey is practically fully thawed: Christmas, now that November is upon us, is officially on the horizon. The big day is just eight Sunday's away, and, as always, those at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park are the first in line to help everyone get in the festive spirit.
Annual holiday lighting extravaganza Canyon Lights is returning for another year, set to illuminate the North Vancouver bridge starting Nov. 19. The holly jolly set-up sees the forest festooned in festive lighting, and the iconic bridge lit end-to-end with an ever-changing kaleidoscopic display.
Seasonal favourites like the winding Cliffwalk with its glittering 'Arc de Lumina' light tunnel will return, and guests will once again be able to walk high above the forest floor and view the twinkling lights from every vantage point via Treetops Adventure’s seven suspended bridges.
During the time spent not marvelling or snapping photos, forest visitors can browse the Trading Post Gift store for the perfect Secret Santa gift, or take part in the Snowy Owl Prowl scavenger hunt. Hot chocolates and festive songs will be on hand too, as if there needed to be any more incentive.
With a limited quantity of tickets available, those hoping to get in on the action should buy in advance or risk feeling like a kid with coal on Christmas morning when they inevitably sell out. Tickets are available from 10 a.m. on Nov. 3 at the Capilano Bridge website, with BC Annual Passholders required to reserve their time online prior to visiting.
As with each year, Canyon Lights will be donating part of the ticket sales to the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, specifically to fire and burn education in schools throughout British Columbia. Charitable and festive? Only a true Scrooge could rebuff that offer.
