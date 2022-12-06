Coach Jarrett Bardal accepted an open invitation to take the senior girl’s volleyball team at Medicine Hat High School to a tournament in Hawaii in October 2023. The proposal was approved in principle by the board and now the planning has started in earnest.
“Trying to find tournaments where you play different teams is always important, and being able to go to Hawaii to do that is special,” said Bardal.
In addition to volleyball, lots of volunteer work will be undertaken.
“That was our piece we added to it. Toni (his wife and team manager) and I are big believers that when you are travelling in another country you are essentially going to someone else’s home.”
They wanted the team to be able to give back and will take part in planting trees in deforested areas, cleaning ponds and removing coral that is spreading into the wrong areas.
Grade 11 student Sadee Toews plays libero/right side.
“I think it will be a great opportunity to see teams from around the world and get different viewpoints on the game. A great experience overall, especially with the giving back. That will be something I haven’t done before.”
Ava Chenard is also in Grade 11 and plays middle. She and Toews have been playing volleyball together since Grade 7.
“I think it’s awesome. It is such a blessing that the group of girls I’ve grown up with in volleyball get to experience this together as a way to end high school.”
The plan is for the team to do enough fundraising for the entire trip to be covered, except for personal spending money. Parents will be doing a bingo and hopefully a casino. Sponsorship around town, cookie sales, gift card sales, bottle drives and various other activities are being organized.
“It’s a good time to start the planning and get the ball rolling,” said Bardal.
The wider focus of the trip is to expand the knowledge and life experience of the team.
“I’m really looking for them to have an appreciation of other people and other cultures in the world,” stated Bardal. “Hawaii is a very specific group of people with a different culture from our own.
“To be able to go there and appreciate that and learn about it as we experience volleyball and volunteerism is going to be a huge experience and a big part of growing as they enter adulthood and get ready to graduate.”
In addition to attending a luau, the team will be going to Pearl Harbour to help with restoration of a WWII battleship. They will receive a behind-the-scenes tour as thanks for the volunteer work they provide. This experience will tie in a social studies, historical connection to the trip.
“I’m also looking into contacting a school in the area, an elementary or junior high, and having the team set up a free volleyball camp for any of the girls that are interested and running that as some volunteer time,” added Toni Bardal.
Over the next 10 months, the team will be split into two groups to begin their own fundraising. Money raised will go to two local Hawaiian charities chosen by the team.
The trip begins on Oct. 7, 2023 and they will return Oct. 15. The tournament is only a single day, but Bardal is looking into setting up a beach or indoor scrimmage with some local teams. Volunteerism activities will be spread out between volleyball and social events.
“There is lots going on but if you are going you might as make it worthwhile so we are trying to pack in as much as we can,” said coach Bardal.