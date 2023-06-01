The Town of Carberry has received $4,500 from the Westoba Credit Union Inspire Program to complete a zipline in the recreation area that is expected to draw more tourists to the community.
Westoba Credit Union has given Carberry the funds for the installation of a zipline in the community’s recreation area. The funding will allow the town to finish the project, said Callie Sudak, the town’s manager of leisure services.
“The Town of Carberry and the RM of North Cypress-Langford, along with numerous residents and volunteers, are working hard to create a new recreation area in town for all residents to enjoy for years to come,” Sudak said in a May press release.
Thanks to previous fundraising efforts, the town has already bought the zipline, and the Westoba funds will be used to purchase the required safety base needed for the structure, Sudak said.
The zipline project should lead to more tourism and economic growth for the area, said Marie Bodnarchuk, the Westoba branch manager for Carberry and Ninette.
“It is great to see the community coming together to raise funds for these projects to grow the community and attract visitors,” she said.
The funding from Westoba Inspire is part of the credit union’s 60th anniversary celebration, and the safety base will be installed in the coming weeks.