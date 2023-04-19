St. Michael Catholic Elementary School is hosting an adults-only trivia night Friday to raise money for new gym equipment and uniforms.
“We’re excited to be able to bring another event to the community,” said Brenda Ferguson, chair of the school council.
It costs $25 to enter or $175 for a table of eight. Pizza and snacks are included in the price.
There will be a bar serving wine and beer and a raffle table with prizes donated by Niagara-on-the-Lake businesses.
“We’ve been really lucky with the businesses in the community. They’ve donated so many things,” said Ferguson.
The last trivia night was in 2017.
“Trivia night was one that I think a lot of people missed” during the pandemic, said Ferguson.
She hopes it will become an annual fundraiser.
Ferguson said that although online registration is now closed, anybody still interested has until Friday morning to call the school at 905-684-1051 to purchase a ticket or a table.