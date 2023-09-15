A moment of unexpected fortune shone on Thomas Scoccia of Burlington as he clinched a staggering $100,000 top prize while playing INSTANT SUIT UP, leaving him in awe of his newfound luck.
Thomas, a 71-year-old retiree, enthusiastically shared his remarkable win as he recalled his journey into the world of lottery games. "I've been a regular lottery player for about 10 years," he revealed, adding, "My favorite games are BINGO and $5 INSTANT tickets." The intriguing artwork on the ticket caught his attention, prompting him to make the fateful purchase.
His story took a thrilling twist when he realized that he had matched the number 20, securing him the life-changing prize of $100,000. Thomas wasted no time, promptly returning to the store and sharing the incredible news with his sister, who was equally taken aback by the unexpected turn of events.
Even now, Thomas remains in a state of pleasant shock. "I love to play the games and never expected to win the top prize! I am pleasantly surprised," he exclaimed.
As for his plans for the substantial windfall, Thomas has his sights set on creating a travel fund. "I owe myself a nice vacation in a warm climate. I will share some with my loved ones as well," he concluded.
OLG (Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation) remains steadfast in promoting responsible gambling through its globally recognized PlaySmart program, ensuring that the thrill of gaming is always coupled with responsible play.
INSTANT SUIT UP, the game that brought Thomas his unexpected windfall, offers a chance to win the top prize of $100,000 for just a $5 ticket. With the odds of winning any prize at 1 in 3.96, it continues to captivate players with its enticing possibilities.
The lucky winning ticket was purchased at A&M Market on Lakeshore Road in Burlington, making it a landmark moment for Thomas and the store that sold him the ticket.