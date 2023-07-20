An upcoming two-day mental-health first-aid course will be of benefit to anyone who has to work with young people and will help them provide adequate care to those young people in crisis, the Kahnawake Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services director of family services said earlier this week.
“It’s open to anyone who works with young people, or is around young people,” said KSCS director of family services Davis Montour. “Parents, teachers, police, social workers and even coaches are welcome and will get a benefit.”
Montour said “the world has changed considerably in the last decade and a half and people who are around young people need to be able to help them. It’s really for front-line care.”
The Mental Health First Aid Course will be held August 3 and 4. It’s designed to give people a sense of how to help if someone they know is in crisis, Montour explained.
“What we learned over the pandemic is that physical health was a priority and took precedence in peoples’ lives and that the personal mental health of people was less of a priority,” he said. “Obviously, COVID-19 affected everyone, but like we are trained to assess physical health in an injury situation, we need to be trained to triage mental-health issues as well.”
Montour said the situations caregivers find themselves in to be varied and sundry.
“They will learn how to help in crises, or in an ongoing situation, such as self-harm, eating disorders, mood disorders, abuse- or trauma-related disorders, or substance abuse,” he said. “We really think it’s important to be able give people who know these things are going on the tools to know what to do next.”
The two-day course will run August 3 and 4 and will run from 8:30 to 4 p.m. Materials, snacks and lunch are provided. Participants will also be certified by the Mental Health Commission of Canada.
Anyone who would like to sign up can do so for free by sending an email to Christinet@kscskahnawake.ca.
“Our youth are living in a whole different world now,” Montour said. “Their mental health is im