SUNNYVILLE – The Transit Association of Guysborough (TAG), a community-based organization that provides dependable, affordable and inclusive public transportation in Guysborough County, held its annual general meeting on Aug. 9 at the Sunnyville Community Centre.
The first point of business was a discussion of the financial statement, which showed a significant increase in fare revenue over the last year, from $13,344 in 2022 to $37,367. This, it was noted, was due in part to the numbers only reflecting half-a-year of service for the end of the fiscal year in 2022, as the service had just started in Nov. of 2021. That being said, ridership has shown a steady increase over the past year, which brings in more fare revenue.
A report to the board from TAG Executive Director Julie Anne Fox brought forward further evidence of increased ridership. In 2023, May, June and July all showed ridership levels of more than 200 passengers, a level not reached in any month of the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The organization has two vehicles and operates via a booking service. Funding is provided by the provincial government’s Community Transportation Program. Additional funding has been made available for the upcoming year through the provincial Fare Assistance Program, which provides discount fares for households that are identified as low-income. The organization also received federal funding through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) for two additional hybrid vehicles which have not yet been purchased.
The AGM welcomed back to the board Mary Desmond and new member Teri Fraser. Nancy O’Regan, who is vice-chair, told the group she will step down from that position and from the board of directors, as soon as a replacement can be named to fill that role. Catherine Hartling will continue in the role of chair and Liz MacIntosh will also remain the organization’s secretary-treasurer.
For more information on TAG, visit https://guysborough.ruralrides.ca.