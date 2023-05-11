Thunder Bay, Ont. — The growth of the Thunder Bay cruise ship industry has proven lucrative for Maintair Aviation Services Ltd.
It resulted in their start of a new company, Embark Port Services.
For more than 35 years, Maintair Aviation Services Ltd. has been operating at the Thunder Bay International Airport as checking agents, loading cargo and luggage, and refuelling aircraft. Last year, the company included transportation for cruise ship passengers to and from the airport and local attraction destinations complete with check-in and disembarking services.
Maintair co-owner Sean Davies, who has been named the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce 2023 Business Person of the Year and also claimed the Game Changer award, credits their business partners, including the City of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission Tourism branch for their success.
"We’re going to provide all the same great stuff (with Embark Port Services) as we did last year, but we’re growing it because the need and the demand is there,” Davies said. “The cruise volumes between here and Silver Islet have doubled from what it was last year when we handled 14 ships. This year we have 31 (variated port stops).”
Davies says they employ upwards of 50 people and have added two more to the team.
“We picked up a couple of new vehicles to help move people around and we have expanded with a little mobile office at the port,” he said, adding it’s a bit of investment in assets and that could continue to expand as well.
Davies noted that there are two funding initiatives that are “on the table,” which includes the Community Economic Development Commission Municipal Accomodation Tax (MAT tax) and an application for a Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation grant.
“That (funding) drives the asset purchase of some of the equipment, training costs, and the marketing dollars, so fingers crossed,” he said.
Paul Pepe, manager of Tourism Thunder Bay, referred to Maintair Aviation Services as a “partner best in class.”
“When we’re meeting with cruise lines and we’re selling the city to prospective new tour operators and cruise lines, having a company like Maintair here gives us incredible competence when we are connecting our partners to our crew partners,” Pepe said. “Ideally, as a destination management organization, our success is dependent on the success of our partners in the community and having partners like Maintair that are best in class in what they do.”
Pepe noted that having a high level of customer service that Maintair adheres to for the delivery of visitor experience, makes the job easier as tourism officers to sell the city.
Pepe said the city “aced it on customer service,” and Davies and his team were a big part of that.
Meanwhile, Davies says growing their company to expand into the Great Lakes could provide good opportunities for the company but for this year at least, they will focus on Thunder Bay.
The Viking Octantus, which is sailing back and forth between Toronto and Milwaukee, Wis., will be the first cruise ship to arrive in Thunder Bay at 6 p.m. on May 25.