Repairs on the collapsed box culvert located near the intersection of Highway 308 and Highway 8 have started, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 20, weather permitting.
The section of Highway 308, between Highway 8 and Welwyn, has been blocked off since late June, due to pavement on the road breaking because of a box culvert.
Saskatchewan Highways put out a tender for the project in mid-August, and awarded the tender to Fort Richmond Construction, based in Saskatoon.
The project will include installation of two meter diameter by 23 m long polymer laminated corrugated steel pipe culverts.
The estimated cost of the project is $800,000, which includes materials, construction, engineering and PST.
The project is a capital program project in the Southern Maintenance Region of Saskatchewan Highways.
Stantec Consulting will be the contract supervisor over the course of construction.
The crossing under construction is located one kilometre east of the junction of Highway 8 and Highway 308.
Drivers who are travelling on Highway 308 are asked to take a detour and use an alternate route until the repairs have been made.
A local detour is in place and drivers are asked to slow down and obey all signage, stated the Ministry of Highways.