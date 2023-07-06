The Minden Hills Fire Department has a zero-tolerance policy regarding the current ban on recreational open fires.
And a McCracken Lane property owner is well aware of the heavy fine that can be incurred by having an open-air fire with friends. That property owner was pegged with an invoice for $1,476.98 for hosting a bon fire for a daughter and her friends.
Minden Hills Fire Department (MFD) Chief Shain Duda told township council June 29 in his monthly report that no burn permits are being issued for open fire or fireworks.
“We are still under a fire ban,” he said.
The fire ban is also at the order of the provincial Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. Mayor Bob Carter asked how the geographic boundaries of fire bans are decided by the provincial ministry.
Duda said boundaries are determined by regions of the province as opposed to counties.
“Each section of the province has its own region,” he said.
The current ban is basically the whole of Ontario.
“With the wildfires that are going on right now across Ontario, it’s pretty severe,” Duda said.
Contrary to the ban, firefighters responded to a report of an open-air fire at a McCracken Lane location on May 5 at about 9:30 p.m. It was noted that several people were there.
MFD advised the property owner on site, Giuseppe Prosa, that open-air fires are not permitted during a fire ban. The week preceding was dry with only about three millimetres of rain. The township had Fire Ban signs on publicly maintained roads, Fire Ban notices on the municipal website, and published press releases in local newspapers.
“It is the responsibility of property owners to ensure conditions are favourable prior to lighting a fire,” Duda wrote in a report to council.
MFD advised that the fire needed to extinguished and the MFD must stay until it is extinguished and cold to touch.
MFD took a small portable pump with a fire hose to the lake. But, Duda said, Giuseppe Prosa refused to allow the lake to be used out of fear of contamination.
Duda said he explained that the hose and pump would only suck water from the lake.
Those in attendance at the property extinguished the fire with buckets of water.
After the fire was extinguished, MFD staff gathered all their gear and returned it to the fire trucks. And Duda prepared paperwork for the homeowner, explained that the form, to be signed by the homeowner, confirmed that the fire and/or hazard has been extinguished and any fine levied would be their responsibility.
Giuseppe Prosa refused to sign the paperwork, according to Duda’s report.
Jennifer Prosa, Giuseppe Prosa’s wife, asked the chief by way of a letter that the fine levied for the open-air fire be waived.
“Unfortunately, I was not aware of this ban and must say that I was shocked that there was a ban in effect when the ground was soaking wet from a weeks’ worth of rain and cool weather and there were no concerns of fires in the surrounding areas,” she said in her letter.
Council agreed not to waive the fine.
Trisha McKibbin, the township’s CAO and clerk, asked why the ban remains in effect when there’s been some recent rain.
Duda said the precipitation wasn’t enough to have soak the ground sufficiently to be safe.
“It’s not penetrating the ground,” he said.
In her letter, Jennifer Prosa asked for a breakdown of the fine to show what services are included in the amount. Especially in light of how, as indicated in Duda’s report of the incident to council, her guests extinguished the fire before firefighters could.
Duda told council June 29 that the fire wasn’t completely extinguished as there was still smoke emanating.
Another point of contention was alleged remarks made by firefighters that responded to the open-air fire.
“I respect the rules,” she wrote. “But what I am extremely confused about is the comments made by (Duda’s) crew that if it was earlier in the day, they would have educated us but, because it is night, they are going to fine us.”
Jennifer Prosa asked in her letter for clarification.
Duda said he was the crew member who spoke with the property owners, told them about the fire ban, that there’s zero tolerance during the ban, and there would be a fine issued.
“I explained to them that, if we were in a low fire rating setting, this is the perfect education and if they were burning during the day without a burn permit that it would be an educational process,” Duda said.
“There could be a fine during that time because they didn’t have a burn permit is what I explained to them.”
Councillor Pam Sayne suggested there’s a need for some kind of an educational open house to explain to the public why, despite some rain, it’s still important to refrain from recreational open fires.
Duda said any community group or lake association can reach out to the fire department to organize such an information session.
Coun. Tammy McKelvey said Duda’s report of the incident indicated that MFD left the McCracken Lane location to go to another call.
Duda said there was a number of open-air fire calls during that week in May.
“We did invoice a few others that were burning during the burn ban,” he said.
-30-