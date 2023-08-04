Jeremy VandenBoorn couldn’t have written a better script for his 2023 track and field season.
With two Ontario high school gold medals and a pair of provincial silver medals already on his shelf, the 19-year-old Ridgetown athlete completed his collection by winning a pair of bronze medals in his first trip to the Bell Canadian track and field championships in Langley, B.C. on July 27-30.
VandenBoorn threw 16.25 metres to finish third in the national men’s Under-20 shot put on Sunday, July 30, and 48.61 metres for a third-place finish in the discus on Thursday, July 27 – both personal-best distances.
“Honestly, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” VandenBoorn said after returning home from B.C. “I was happy just to make nationals, let alone medal. I went with a goal of just getting a couple of PBs, so I one-upped it with the medals.”
VandenBoorn finished second in both events at the Ontario championships in mid-July with personal bests of 16.10 metres in the shot put and 46.44 in discus.
He was ranked third in the shot put and fifth in discus heading into the nationals.
“I opened up with a really good throw and thought right then, I might have a shot at the podium,” VandenBoorn said after a 48.39-metre effort in his first discus attempt, topping his Ontario distance by almost two metres.
He threw his 48.61 on his second attempt, which was good enough to win the bronze, as four of his five measures were beyond his Ontario silver-medal distance.
Matthew Uliana, of Kajas Track Club in Richmond, B.C., won the gold at 52.12 metres while Jake McEachern, of Lloydminster, Alb., was second at 50.92.
VandenBoorn’s 16.25-metre toss in the shot put also came on his second attempt after opening with a 15.58.
VandenBoorn faulted on his final four attempts, but he was still in second place until Ulian bumped him to third with a 16.39 on his final attempt.
Connor Fraser of Ottawa won the gold at 17.11 metres.
VandenBoorn said it was an eye-opening experience competing in his first Canadian national championships.
“It was awesome being there. You get to see everybody who’s at the top tier in Canada, especially watching the men’s and women’s open groups. That’s something I hope to become,” he said, looking ahead.
VandenBoorn will be going to Fanshawe College for business courses in the fall, and since the school does not have a track team, he will train with the Western University track team – as he is already a member of Western’s club team.
He is looking forward to training with Mark Bujnowski, a Mustang thrower who won the gold medal at 19.10 metres in the men’s open at nationals – the division VandenBoorn will compete in 2024.
“I have a long way to go, a lot of room for improvement,” VandenBoorn said of the challenge of moving up to the top echelon.
He said the weights will increase as he’ll go from a 5.44-kg shot put in high school to 6 kg in U-20 and up to 7.25 kg in senior, while the discus increases from 1.6 kg in high school, 1.75 kg in U-20 and 2 kg in senior.
“The way the weights changed from high school and summer season, I wasn’t really sure how I would do,” said VandenBoorn, who threw gold-medal and personal-best distances of 17.28 and 47.68 metres with the lighter equipment at the OFSAA high school championships in June. “Once I threw the PBs at the Ontarios, I thought I’d do okay at nationals. From all the practices with my coach (Courtney Bovin) and the little changes we made over the season, I’m very happy with this outcome.”
VandenBoorn said he is “very appreciative of everything Courtney did for me from the high school training through nationals, my parents (Nancy and Richard) for all they did and everyone who supported.”
It was quite the season for VandenBoorn as he won the shot put at all four high school championship meets and three of four in discus – finishing second in the discus at West Regionals.
He also won the javelin at LKSSAA and was second at SWOSSAA and West Regionals before finishing 13th at OFSAA.
The Ursuline College grad shared the LKSSAA senior boys individual championship and Quigley Award as the top male athlete in 2022 and ‘23 and finished his Lancer career with five medals in three OFSAA meets, winning silver in midget shot put in 2019 and bronze in shot and discus in 2022 after the pandemic cancelled the ‘20 and ‘21 seasons.
He then completed his remarkable season with double silvers at provincials and two bronzes at nationals.
VandenBoorn, a St. Michael’s Catholic School grad, said he will take a break from indoor competition this winter to concentrate on his training and weightlifting to prepare for the 2024 summer outdoor season and his first at the senior level.