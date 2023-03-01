With cold weather warnings just days beforehand, Mother Nature relented with warmer weather and clear (if overcast) skies for the Swan Hills Snow-Goers’ 54th Annual Rally. It was a fantastic day for snowmobiling!
Swan Hills welcomed an influx of visitors on Saturday, with 225 total registrants for the snowmobile rally, including 43 youths that joined in on the fun. Some eager beavers showed up a half hour early for registration, keen to get on the trails as soon as possible. Volunteers from the Snow-Goers, the Swan Hills Golf and Country Club (SHGCC), and the community assisted with registration, parking, and a host of other details to keep things running smoothly throughout the day.
The prizes were drawn shortly after registration closed at 11:00 AM and were ready to be picked up by the draw winners when they returned from their rides. The riders enjoyed the excellent snow conditions on the trails, with the last group returning at around 4:45 PM, just in time for dinner!
The Keyano Quilters prepared and served an excellent meal of ham and scalloped potatoes to roughly 200 people, with a multitude of desserts to finish it off, and the Swan Hills School grads cleaned up the dishes afterward. Members of the SHGCC tended the bar for the evening and then helped to clean up.
It was a successful rally with a good time had by all. Swan Hills Snow-Goers President Brent Cmoc said, “The club really appreciates how the community steps up with volunteers and donations, and tolerating a little extra traffic and noise. These efforts directly benefit the care and maintenance of the local trails for all of us to enjoy.”
Thank you to all of the organizers, volunteers, and sponsors for putting on another outstanding event for our community.