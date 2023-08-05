A $6.5 million resurfacing at the Grand Manan Airport is planned to be done by the end of the month, according to the village's mayor.
Mayor Bonnie Morse said the village is in the midst of a project to rebuild the airport's runway. The $6.5 million project uses federal, provincial and village funding and started in May this year.
"Given the weather we had in July, it's only a week behind schedule, which is nothing short of miraculous," Morse said. "By the end of August, we should be done, barring bad weather or other things."
According to chief administrative officer Chris Rayner, it's a ground-up rebuild to fix issues with the original runway, as well as addressing asphalt conditions that rendered the last 500 feet of the 3,000-foot runway unusable. It also widens the airfield on either side of the runway, including a 3.5 metre gravel strip and 60 metres of grass.
"Basically, our runway hasn't been resurfaced since the airport was built in 1989," Morse said.
Morse also said the contractors and other staff have been "great" about ensuring the airport, classified as an "airport-of-entry" for planes under 15 passengers, is available for medevacs or other emergency needs.