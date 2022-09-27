CENTRE WELLINGTON — The Bissel Park pedestrian Bridge in Elora will be getting some "urgently-needed" repairs.
The bridge will be repaired by Eagle Bridge Limited at a cost of $54,582, a report to Centre Wellington council says.
Repairs will include removing decayed deck planks, adding 366 steel planks with retaining angles on the edges of planks, and repairing a floor beam and threshold plate.
It will take an estimated two weeks to complete and will be scheduled for October.
"Recent inspections of the bridge have noted the poor condition of the steel components comprising the bridge deck. To ensure the safety of the bridge for pedestrians, cyclists, and winter maintenance vehicles needed to clear snow and ice, repairs to the bridge deck are urgently needed," the report says.
Jesse Gault is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.