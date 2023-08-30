Is Muskoka's average income enough to afford healthy meals?
The answer is no, according to the Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit.
The Nutritious Food Basket (NFB) survey states that Muskoka's average income is insufficient to afford healthy meals.
“When earnings from one full-time minimum wage job are the income source for a family of four, 66 per cent of the family’s income would be needed to pay for healthy food and rent alone. Even with minimum wage at $15 per hour,” the survey reads. “In comparison, a family of four with an estimated annual median income of $112,000 would need to spend 28 per cent of their monthly income after tax on healthy food and rent combined.”
The survey explains that a Simcoe-Muskoka family of four with income from Ontario Works would spend 95 per cent of their income on healthy food and rent, leaving the remaining money to cover all other basic needs like phone, transportation, clothing and more.
Huntsville residents are not the exception to the issue.
“The Table Food Bank has seen an increase in guests coming to access our services. In 2021, the number of guest visits was 5,778, but the number rose to 6,735 in 2022,” said Table Soup Kitchen Foundation CEO Heather Cassie. “In 2021, we had 818 adults and 345 children receive food from our food bank to make up the number of guest visits. In 2022, the number of adults rose to 1430 and children to 657.”
Residents struggle with economic challenges, and 2023 does not look different from previous years.
“The number of people in need is increasing, mainly due to increased housing, food, goods and transportation costs. Everywhere we look, costs are increasing,” said Cassie.
Cassie assures people that the food bank has been able to keep up with stocking needs thanks to the community's efforts. However, there is always room for more help.
“Our current needs are increased financial donors, volunteers for various shifts and prayers for our ministries, guests and donors,” she said.
The food bank’s services are on Tuesdays or Fridays between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit The Table Soup Food Kitchen Foundation website.
