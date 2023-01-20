Barbara Mesher has lived in Cartwright since 1968, but she has never owned the land she lives on.
She moved there from her childhood home of Paradise River, about 40 kilometres away, when she married her husband, Howard. In those days, there was no road to Paradise River, where the residents were mostly involved in the cod and salmon fishery.
In Cartwright, Howard’s parents gave them their former home as a wedding present. But the home was located on what was then land owned by the Hudson’s Bay Company, the former fur-trading operation and oldest corporation in Canada.
People living in homes on Hudson’s Bay Company land paid a small annual rent for the privilege. When Howard and Barbara moved into a new home in 1992, also on Hudson’s Bay Company land, they paid $25 a year.
By that time, all of the Hudson’s Bay Company’s Northern Stores in Labrador were sold to a newly formed group called The North West Company. The name is a nod to one of the Hudson’s Bay Company’s former rivals during fur-trading days.
Over the years, the annual fee rose 20-fold, to $500, and it became a burden for many of the households that still have to pay it.
“I am on a fixed income. It’s a big chunk,” Mesher said in phone interview.
So, last November, Cartwright community advocate Judy Pardy decided to do something about it.
‘Signs of colonialism’
Pardy sent an email the company.
“I would like to bring your attention to the fact that several families in the community of Cartwright are still suffering blatant signs of colonialism through the process of paying an annual rental fee to the Northwest Company (sic) on their little pieces of land that they built on back in the ’60s and early ’70s or purchased from someone else who did,” she wrote.
She went on to say the British Crown originally provided a deed to the Hudson’s Bay Company for several parcels of land in 1920 for a nominal fee of 30 cents.
She told The North West Company that some current Cartwright residents, including Mesher, are recently widowed and are struggling to make ends meet.
“It looks like there are eight family homes involved in this dilemma and we are asking the Northwest Company to put a stop to this form of extortion once and for all,” she wrote.
“Surely you have received enough rent over 50-odd years to cover the initial 30-cent cost.”
Pardy also brought the matter to the attention to the Nunatukavut Community Council and settled in for a battle, but it wasn’t long before the company offered an olive branch.
After a couple of weeks, The North West Company’s vice-president of corporate development replied to Pardy and said the company was going to reduce the fee to a token $1 annually.
But they were going to keep ownership of the land.
"I can assure you NWC has no plans to increase the annual rate,” Cole Akerstream wrote from the company’s headquarters in Winnipeg. “Regarding a transition of ownership, this request has not been contemplated at this time.”
Not going to pay
Reached by phone earlier this week, The North West Company’s real estate manager said the company still has Northern Stores in three Labrador communities — Cartwright, Rigolet and Nain.
“We do have a lot of vacant land, not just in Cartwright but in other communities,” said Cherrelyn Papineau. “Sometimes we had stores and they went vacant.”
Papineau said the company has a strong presence all over northern Canada, including the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Ontario, and this is the first time anyone has brought up the matter of land leases.
She said the company wants to keep its options open while it’s still doing business in the community, but has no intention of taking any drastic action if the buck-a-year rent is not received.
“We have no plans to kick them out,” Papineau said.
That’s probably for the better, because residents decided they didn’t want to continue paying the $500 annual fee, and the drop in rent hasn’t changed that.
“Some of us were not going to pay it anymore because I don’t feel as though they really own this land that they’re charging us for,” Mesher said.
“They’re going to charge me a dollar a year, and I’m not even going to pay that.”
Mesher said with a community of about 400, a number that’s dwindling every year, she doesn’t understand why the company feels the extra land is so important to them.
“It don’t make much sense, do it?”