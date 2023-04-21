The Kingston area chapter of United Way has announced Colonel Sonny Hatton will be heading up the organization's fundraising efforts for 2023.
Colonel Hatton is a Commander at CFB Kingston who has volunteered with United Way KFLA's Campaign Cabinet since he arrived in Kingston last year.
Hatton says he's come to think of Kingston as a second home and has witnessed firsthand the community's giving spirit.
"Having spent three postings and one-third of my career in Kingston, I consider this city a second home," said Col. Hatton.
"Last year, I saw firsthand the amazing generosity of this community and I know that we are much stronger together. I am excited to work with my fellow volunteers and community members to make the 2023 campaign a great success for the benefit of the greater Kingston community, including Frontenac, Lennox and Addington counties."
United Way KFLA President and CEO Bhavana Varma, who will be stepping down before Hatton's campaign officially kicks off this year, says the role is in good hands with the new chair.
"This community is fortunate to have such strong volunteer leadership every year," said Varma.
"Colonel Hatton brings such wonderful energy and enthusiasm. He is building on a strong foundation and, together with an amazing Campaign Cabinet, all our awesome volunteers, and a caring and generous community, this campaign will be another great success."
Colonel Hatton was officially announced as Campaign Chair at Thursday's Workplace Awards Luncheon, meant to recognize the wide variety of volunteers in Kingston who contribute to United Way campaigns year after year.
The luncheon was held at Quality Inn and Conference Centre during National Volunteer Week, thanking workplaces for stepping up and accounting for a large portion of the United Way's funding - in 2022 making up 66% of total campaign dollars.
Participation Awards, Achievement Awards and Britton Smith Foundation Leadership Awards were among those handed out on Thursday.
The 2023 fundraising campaign will kick off on September 8.