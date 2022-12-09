HURON-PERTH – A report from the Audit Committee of the Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB) revealed the board had a surplus of $4,317,936.
The period of the fiscal year ran from Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2022.
In accordance with board policy, the committee is required to review the draft audited consolidated financial statements of AMDSB with an external auditor, KPMG, and bring it to the board of trustees for approval.
The 2021-22 fiscal year ended with over $4 million in surplus, with a number of reasons attributing to this.
Firstly, there was an increase in revenues from an increase in student enrolment. Additionally, an increase in Transportation Fuel Escalator grant revenue, which combined with the decreased costs of the online learning period in January 2021 resulted in just under $600,000 in savings from the transportation budget. Further, there were savings in staff expenses as there is an inability to fill support staff positions. Finally, a decrease in benefit expenses due to the mentioned staff shortage and lower than expected Employee Future Benefits expense.
The total audited closing balance for the fiscal year on Aug. 31 is $21,196,89.