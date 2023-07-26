UPDATE: First published 7/24. Last two paras add follow-up from city, numbers from draft budget.
The City of Saint John has wrapped up its budget consultation process, which included a survey and a public workshop.
The city's "Shape Your Budget" consultation process involved an online and paper survey, which concluded on July 15, as well as an invitation to participate in a public workshop on Monday at city hall, according to communications manager Erin White.
"As the engagement period has just recently closed, the feedback and results are still being compiled and reviewed," White said in an email. "Once the review process is complete, any next steps for how the input could be used in the budget process will be determined."
There was one attendee at the workshop Monday, which was set up as a focus group with a facilitator guiding participants through the survey, which included requests to list civic priorities in order of most important as well as least important.
"People have to be educated ... taxes are a direct correlation to our quality of life, it's an investment," said Debbie McCormack, 72, a Millidgeville resident concerned about accessibility for seniors as well as aging in place. "If I have an investment and I'm not liking what I'm seeing, I pick up the phone and ask what's going on."
White said there were also engagement sessions on an invite-only basis for the business community and for representatives of non-profit groups. She said the final number of respondents to the survey is not yet compiled.
Saint John's draft budget sits at $184 million in operating funds and includes a $3.66 million boost for public works and transportation as an increase in $1.17 million for the police budget, the city's finance committee heard in June.
