“Extremely disappointed,” said East Ferris Mayor Pauline Rochefort. The municipality decided to cancel its popular annual Canada Day and St. Jean Baptiste celebration this past Saturday. Wildfire smoke filled the region, including Corbeil’s Bill Vrebosch Park, and given we had some of the worst air quality on the planet, it was an easy call to cancel.
However, it was still a disappointment, as many residents look forward to the event. Plus, many hours of planning go into making the celebration a success.
The event will not happen this year. It’s officially cancelled, with no postponement to hope for. However, next year, the event will return stronger than ever, given the residents’ pent-up revelry.
East Ferris’ chief administrative officer, Jason Trottier, noted that much of the talent secured for the celebration was no longer available. At least not any time soon. Also, the window to receive the funding from the Federal Government through the Celebrate Canada Program has closed. Plus, some municipal staff members necessary for the event's success will not be available this weekend.
But spirits are high for next year because the celebration will return. Ideally, some funding will be available then as well.
“That whole week is so significant,” Mayor Rochefort said. It opens with National Indigenous Peoples Day on the 21, St. Jean Baptiste Day on the 24, Canadian Multiculturalism Day on the 27, and Canada Day wraps it all up.
Plus, June is the launch of Pride Season, Portuguese, Filipino, and Italian Heritage Month, and National Indigenous History Month as well.
Indeed, June suits Mayor Rochefort just fine.
“It makes us proud to be Canadians, that we are a country that is so inclusive, and we celebrate the various dimensions of our great country.”
“Canada Day is a moment for all of us to celebrate,” she continued, “so citizens are encouraged to put up their flag at home and celebrate and mark this important day.”
