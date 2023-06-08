The NOTL cadets’ bottle drive is back this weekend and they want all of your empty bottles and cans.
The 809 Newark Royal Canadian Air Cadets will be collecting refundable liquor, wine, beer bottles and cans on Saturday, June 10.
They will be at the Royal Canadian Legion branch 124, the Cornerstone Community Church in Virgil and the St. Davids Lions Club from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cory Abt, the squadron sponsorship committee chair, told The Lake Report that if those donating bottles so desire, “they can pop the trunk” when stopping by and “we’ll take them right out of the car.”
The money raised will go toward buying equipment used in the program, like engines for model rockets, teaching aids and general field training items, said Abt.
He’d like to see the cadets out in the field as much as possible now that COVID-19 has died down.
“The June bottle drive is kind of our prep for next year (in September),” he said.
He added that Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa wants to see the cadets at more functions, too.
“We think that’s fantastic and we love that idea,” Abt said.
The cadets usually hold two to three bottle drives a year. The next one should be around September.
After Saturday’s bottle drive, all the bottles will be taken to VanNoort Flower Studio, boxed up then cashed in at the Beer Store.
Drop-off locations:
St. Davids Lions Club – 1462 York Rd., St. Davids.
Royal Canadian Legion – 410 King St., Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Cornerstone Community Church – 1570 Niagara Stone Rd., Virgil.