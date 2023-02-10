HURON COUNTY – A date was set on Jan. 31 to hear the verdict in the trial of Stephen and Joanne Hill, owners of Buck and Jo’s Restaurant in downtown Wingham, who allegedly failed to comply with an order from the region’s medical officer of health on Nov. 12, 2021.
According to testimony during the trial, Hill refused to ask customers for their vaccination passports and check their identification as per the Reopening Ontario Act regulations in place at that time.
The couple could face a hefty fine if found guilty. The Justice of the Peace will inform the Hills and Huron Perth Public Health of his decision on Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the Goderich courthouse.
According to the Ministry of the Solicitor General, individuals violating the Reopening Ontario Act can face tickets for set amounts determined by the Ontario Court of Justice.
Individuals who fail to comply with the restrictions can be issued a minimum fine of $750.
Those who obstruct an authority or individual from enforcing or complying with an order can receive a minimum fine of $1,000.
Those who host parties or gatherings violating the regulations can face a maximum fine of $10,000 on conviction.
The maximum penalty for an individual is $100,000 and up to one year in jail.
For corporations, the fine would be determined upon conviction, Brent Ross, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, said. This fine can be as high as $10 million.