With available apartments vanishing and the cost of rent rising year after year, secondary suites— or renting out a portion of a single-family home— could be a tool to ease the housing crunch in the Port City.
“If you’d asked me five years ago if secondary suites were a solution to the affordable housing crisis, I would have said no,” said Julia Woodhall-Melnik, an associate professor of Social Sciences and research director of Housing, Mobilization & Engagement Research Lab at the University of New Brunswick.
“But we have to do something.”
Recent data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation shows the vacancy rate in Saint John is only getting more slim, and was at 1.6 per cent in October 2022 compared to 2.2 per cent the year prior.
For units with three or more bedrooms, the vacancy is less than one per cent.
Average rents increased by about 15 per cent during that time period, from $888 to $1,022 between October 2021 and 2022.
Woodhall-Melnik, PRUDE Inc. (Pride of Race, Unity & Dignity through Education), Greater Saint John Foundation and City of Saint John held a seminar on secondary suites with representatives from Service New Brunswick and the City of Saint John speaking to a crowd of a few dozen people.
Deputy mayor John Mackenzie said the city isn’t alone in facing a housing crisis.
“Consider turning the empty space in your home into someone’s home,” he said.
A secondary suite is an additional dwelling unit located within a single family home, sometimes located within a basement and referred to as a “granny suite” or “in-law suite.”
A garden suite, on the other hand, is an additional small dwelling unit built on a single-family home’s property, either as a stand-alone building or an addition to a detached garage.
Either option, but not both, are allowed in numerous zones within the city, as long as there’s at least one parking stall per suite.
Secondary suites must be less than 40 per cent of the area of the building, or 80 metres squared, whichever is smaller, and also must abide by building codes for ceiling heights and other considerations.
Garden suites can’t be larger than 70 metres squared, located in the rear yard of a home.
Jennifer Kirchner, a planning manager with the City of Saint John, said these options have the potential to double density in residential areas of Saint John and could also support seniors aging in place.
Kelsie Leavitt, a homeowner in Saint John, had been renting out a secondary suite since she bought her first home four years ago.
She lives alone, and said she appreciated the comfort and security in knowing someone else is nearby.
“It also helps financially,” she said. “It’s definitely been a good experience. I’d recommend it if you’re just starting out.”
Li Song, managing director of PRUDE, said secondary suites are already popular options for newcomers in the Saint John region, as some of them have cultural backgrounds that place heavy emphasis on living with family.
“That’s why it’s called an in-law suite,” she said.
Song imagines the trend will continue as the region continues to see more newcomers from “family-oriented” cultures looking for housing for multi-generational families.
Woodhall-Melnik said secondary suites have helped ease tight housing markets in Alberta, Ontario and Vancouver, but can’t be the only affordable housing strategy.
“But it’s getting so bad, it’s like grasping at straws,” she said.