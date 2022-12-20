A brand-new greenhouse will be built in a nearby First Nation community as part of a federal food security initiative.
The greenhouse en route to Gambler First Nation, located 165 kilometres northwest of Brandon, will include a geothermal system, soil, a vertical tower system, plants, food processing and packaging equipment, irrigation systems, rain barrels, mulch, seeds and seedlings. The entire system represents a $286,653 donation from the government.
It’s all part of Ottawa’s local food infrastructure initiative (LFIF), a five-year, $60-million program ending March 31, 2024.
Gambler First Nation is among 79 other Indigenous, remote or northern communities to receive support for community-led projects promoting food security. A total of $19.5 million will be invested, with between $100,000 and $500,000 spent per project. Fifty-six of the projects, which were announced by the federal government on Friday, are Indigenous-led.
In a press release issued Friday, federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said Canada is committed to working with local organizations to provide communities with the resources they need to address food insecurity.
“Indigenous, remote and northern communities are particularly vulnerable because of the higher cost of living and other geographic, social and economic factors,” Bibeau said. “With these challenges, it is more important than ever to support food systems in these communities in the long term.”
The Gambler First Nation band office didn’t immediately respond to the Sun’s request for comment.