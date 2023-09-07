An old-fashioned soapbox derby race will be the highlight for many at this year’s Boissevain Street Fest, which offers fun and festivities to citizens and visitors alike on Sept. 16.
It’s the first time the festival, which showcases what the community, located 73 kilometres southwest of Brandon, has to offer, will feature the race. Poeple are already buzzing with excitement about it, said Melissa Perkins, one of the event’s organizers.
The idea for the soapbox derby race was brought to the attention of festival organizers by members of the Boissevain Lions Club, who offered to run the event, Perkins said.
“They’ve been working all winter building prototypes, and they’re arranging kits. All of their volunteers are coming out in full force to be able to host the soapbox derby.”
Children from ages six to 10 and up can take part in the event. To ensure everyone has a fair shot at winning, the Lions Club ordered soapbox building kits that people could order and then customize to make their own, Perkins said.
“We want them to all be consistent with their frames and their bases, but after that, the sky’s the limit as far as designing them, and that’s part of the fun with a soapbox derby.”
The derby goes along with the street fest’s classic carnival theme, and at the time of writing, 48 of them had been spoken for, which prompted the Lions Club members to build extra cars for children whose families might not have been able to afford a kit. Those are currently being given out on a first-come, first-served basis, Perkins said.
“We anticipate there to be about 60 cars,” she said. “We’re very excited for that.”
To ensure the safety of all races, the street the derby takes place on will be closed down to traffic, and hay bale bumpers will be erected.
Gord Turner is the member of the Boissevain Lions Club who has been a driving force behind making the soapbox derby happen for this year’s Street Fest. He’s been wanting to make the event happen for awhile now, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a kibosh on it for a few years, he said.
“Three years ago somebody had mentioned it, so I thought that sounded like a good idea. So, I made up a car … but then COVID-19 hit. So that was that for three years. Then this year, I brought it up again.”
Turner says Perkins was thrilled with the idea of a soapbox derby at Street Fest, so he went back to the other members of the Lions Club and they all got to work to make it happen.
And although he’d never seen a soapbox derby before, Turner said he knew it would be a big hit for the community event.
“The problem with any small town fair is that there’s so little for the kids to do, because the days of the Ferris wheels and that type of thing coming to the town are long gone,” he said. “I thought that this was something that you can do with kids that are a little older than just bouncy castles.”
Turner has already been receiving pictures of the soapbox cars kids and families have been building and decorating.
“They’re excited about going, so I think it’ll be good,” he said.
If everything goes well with the soapbox derby this year, Turner says he hopes to continue it at the next Street Fest and even hopes to add a soapbox derby that adults can compete in.
Other components of Street Fest that the community has been eagerly anticipating include the town-wide garage sales, a 50/50 draw, a children’s carnival, and special mascots dressed up as children’s characters. Children will have a chance to get creative making fairy and wizard wands, and businesses will show off their wares in sidewalk sales.
“We’re going to have a vendor market again,” Perkins said. “We got all kinds of really unique vendors last year.”
The local art show is back again, taking place at Casey Guenther Design and including an artisan market, where artists will be doing live art demos.
Other favourites that are returning this year include bingo, which will be bigger and better than ever, Perkins said.
“This time, it’s actually going to be inside … in a large building so it can accommodate more people, because the bingo has been a huge attraction.”
The pie judging and pie eating contests will return this year, and live entertainment will be held on two outdoor stages, featuring Brandon band Crossfyre and other local artists. Along with regular carnival food, there’ll be a barbecue at suppertime, Perkins said.
“All of the carnival treats are going to be back,” she said. “The mini doughnuts, the popcorn, the candy, those kinds of things.”
A matinee will be held at the theatre, and buskers and other musicians will take place in the event as well, Perkins said.
It was important for Perkins and the other organizers of Boissevain Street Fest to ensure that the event was accessible to all, regardless of their personal financial situations. That’s why there will be no charge for admission again this year, and many treats and activities will be free of charge.
“One of the foundations of this event has always been reducing barriers, so that absolutely everyone can participate,” Perkins said. “All of the live entertainment is free. We even have some carnival treats that are sponsored and free. There’s not a cost for the kid’s carnival, and where there are costs, it’s quite minimal. You could literally come down here for free and have a great family outing for sure.”
Perkins said the planning committee is very grateful for the support that local businesses and sponsors have given the event. The committee also received a grant of $5,000 through the Province of Manitoba’s Arts, Culture and Sport in Community Fund.
The hard work from dedicated volunteers behind the scenes is also what makes Street Fest possible year after year, Perkins said.
For the full lineup of events at this year’s Boissevain Street Fest, visit Boissevain.ca or the group’s Facebook page, called Boissevain Street Fest.