Eganville – The reconstruction project for Zadow Road is being delayed until 2024.
“We’ve had some issues with surveying and environmental which has brought that project, I feel, to a bit of a halt,” Works Superintendent Jason Zohr told Bonnechere Valley council during the August committee meeting. “We would like to leave it till next year.”
In his report he noted the project has not been tendered for 2023 although it had been budgeted to be done this year. He said the environmental engineering and surveying work was done and the township is still waiting for a final report from the engineers.
“We recommend postponing the project until 2024 and tendering for the entire road at that time using 2024 and 2023 funds which would be set aside in a reserve,” he wrote in his report. “The tender would be developed and tendered by the end of the year so that we are prepared to move forward with reconstruction in 2024.”
He added this would hopefully lead to competitive pricing and make sure the surface is done earlier in the season so it is not done too late which would affect its durability.
“This project was being funded by provincial and federal funding which will be allocated to a reserve and these are expected to continue in 2024,” he said. “At this time no taxation dollars have been budgeted or allocated to his project.”
In the budget presentation earlier this year, the 2.3 kilometer Zadow Road project was the largest roadwork project for the municipality in 2023. The township had budgeted $1 million for this project.
Councillor Merv Buckwald said he was driving in the vicinity a few days ago and he felt the best option was to delay the reconstruction until 2024.
“If you can’t get at her soon, then leave it till next year,” he said.
He said there would need to be some fill hauled in to fix the road properly.
“They did do some core samples, so they know where the trouble spots are,” Mr. Zohr said. “It actually seems to be not too bad. There is one spot with some peat moss in it.”
“Better than it looks,” Coun. Buckwald said.
“That is surprising on that road,” Mayor Jennifer Murphy.
Councillor Brent Patrick clarified then the intention would be to do the whole stretch next year.
“There has got to be an economy of scale there doing the whole thing at once,” Mayor Murphy added.
“At least this way the engineers can do the testing on the rest of it,” Mr. Zohr said.
The tender could be put out next February or March.
“It is too bad, but it is the name of the game in road construction with delays for a host of different reasons,” the mayor said.
There is also the possibility the tenders could be lower next year, she mused.
“But when you are talking about 512 and it came in $2.7 million over budget that was a bit of sticker shock,” she said.
Highway 512, although located in the township, is a county road and the County of Renfrew tendered that project.
Coun. Buckwald noted although Ruby Road is in poor shape, at least it is not to the point people will be stuck on the road when driving.
“You just have to slow down a bit,” he said.
Mayor Murphy asked if re-posting the speed signs would make sense. She said it was a shame they could not put up a sign stating the work would be done in 2024.
“I think some signage should be posted,” she said.