SOUTH BRUCE-GREY – The South Bruce Grey Health Centre board of directors heard a presentation by Jack Nancekivell and Graham Mahood at the May 10 board meeting on the Kincardine fundraising campaign that’s underway.
After a lot of hard work getting the right people and plans in place, the campaign is about to swing into high gear.
The Kincardine and Community Health Care Foundation’s capital campaign will raise more than $12 million – the community’s share of redevelopment costs.
The two explained exactly what that money is for: the CT scanner project, the MRI project, medical equipment (including mammography equipment) and a reserve fund, in addition to the local share of the expansion.
Raising over $12 million may seem like a daunting task, but Mahood and Nancekivell described it as completely doable.
They broke it down into phases, beginning with “identifying and cultivating the top donors early – the top 100 donors can make or break a campaign.”
There’s an excellent committee in place, and they’ve been working hard. The next step is hiring a campaign manager.
The committee has identified key stakeholders – Kincardine and Huron-Kinloss, as well as Bruce Power. The campaign has a logo and slogan – “Building Health Care for Generations.” And there’s a campaign plan that includes donor recognition. “They want to know how they’ll be recognized and they deserve to know,” said Mahood. And they will indeed be recognized, from the small, individual donation from a “friend” to the million-dollar donation being a “visionary.”
Marketing materials are ready, including brochures, which were distributed to members of the board of directors. Presentations to various groups have been taking place for some time already, and they’ll continue. One key element will be finding people willing to share their positive stories of the care they and their loved ones have received at the Kincardine hospital.
Phase two is ready to go – actively soliciting donations. It’s expected to continue for two years, after which phase three – different ways of raising funds – will take place.
Mahood urged board members not to miss out on a great event that’s coming up – Rock with Your Docs, Saturday, June 17, beginning at 4 p.m. “It’s a great way to show that the community’s behind this project.”
Nancekivell went over the numbers with the board members, explaining the reason for some of them. “Unexpected expenses will come up,” he said. “We cannot go back to our community again.”
He concluded by saying the $12 million plus “is attainable.”
He explained the decision to do the fundraising locally, rather than bringing in a professional company to do it. The answer is numbers – the company would have had to raise a lot more. And besides, the local committee has the talent and expertise. They can do it.
“We are organized,” he said. “We are going for it!”
Board chair Bill Heikkila commended the committee. “Great job,” he said. “Pass on our thanks to your whole team.”
SBGHC recognizes Nursing Week
Michelle Scime-Summers, chief nursing executive at South Bruce Grey Health Centre, made a special presentation honouring the nurses who make such a difference in the lives of the people they care for.
She shared a series of comments from patients and their families – everything from, “most amazing nurses,” “I can’t thank our nurses enough,” “darned good nurse,” and “exceptional nurse,” to “a true light for our family, a true gem.”
CEO tours Georgian College Owen Sound campus
Scime-Summers and SBGHC CEO Nancy Shaw toured the Georgian College Owen Sound campus for a look at the college’s nursing program.
In her report to the board, Shaw said it was an excellent opportunity to reinforce the relationship between SBGHC and the college.
“They have a really wonderful sim lab,” Shaw told the board. “They’re open to a conversation about its use by our nursing staff.”
Chesley situation
There is no change in the situation at the Chesley hospital – the emergency room remains open weekdays only, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – closed nights and weekends.