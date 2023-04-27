Gananoque may not have a new integrity commissioner, after all.
Gananoque council has repealed the bylaw authorizing the mayor and clerk to sign an agreement with Principles Integrity as the town’s integrity commissioner.
Council also passed a motion to reconsider the appointment of Tony Fleming as the town’s integrity commissioner.
The decision on who to appoint as the integrity commissioner will be discussed as a future meeting.
This comes after Principles Integrity, according to staff, attempted to insert clauses into the contract that were not in the Request for Proposal.
“Following the bylaw that we passed for the integrity commissioner with Principles Integrity we went and requested that the agreement be forwarded,” clerk Penny Kelly said. “Once we reviewed the agreement, we realized there were a couple clauses in there that had additional costs that council were not made aware of.”
On April 5, the clerk received a signed agreement from Principles Integrity, which was the original version. Noting that additional costs are included in the signed agreement, staff were required to the bring this matter back to council for direction. The additional items are noted as follows: the town shall pay the integrity commissioner a block fee of $1,750 per day for attendance, including preparation, at any meeting of council or a local board for the purpose of conducting training or education. It was anticipated that the integrity commissioner will be called upon to provide at least one educational session.
Staff recommended to remove “a block fee of $1,750 per day” and insert “pre-approved amount based on the hourly rate”. It should be noted, that during the meeting of Feb. 21 council discussed that the training/reporting etc., from the integrity commissioner would most likely be conducted virtually, noting the firm is located in Toronto.
In response, Jeffrey Abrams stated the following “the inclusion of a capped rate for attendance is a money-saver for our clients. We do not want to create a situation where it becomes cost prohibitive to schedule training because next to the ability to get confidential advice on matters, training is the most important preventative service we can offer to our client councillors.”
Other additional items included that travel to town offices will be required from time to time, the integrity commissioner will consider auto and rail transportation services, subject to what is most feasible in terms of timing. The municipality shall reimburse the integrity commissioner for the actual cost of rail transportation, and auto transportation at the following rate: $0.54 per km. Staff requested that the following be added to the end, “Any further disbursement will be approved by the town in advance”. Council heard this was removed from the signed agreement that was returned.
Another item in the agreement states that where overnight accommodation is required, the reasonable cost of such accommodation. Other disbursements at cost (receipts required).
Staff requested that this be removed, however, it was re-inserted by Principles Integrity into the signed agreement.
Lastly, as per the RFP, the town had stated that any public materials and the final report must be delivered in an accessible standard for the purposes of compliance Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.
The town, under Section 10 of Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities, inserted the following: “The Integrity Commissioner shall make every effort to provide its goods and services accessible to all.”
This was removed from the signed agreement. Staff noted to council they cannot support this removal.
Staff presented four options for council’s consideration – Option 1 maintains status quo, requiring that Jeffrey A. Abrams of Principles Integrity accept the agreement as set out in the RFP and bylaw no later than April 20. Failure to do so will result in the town selecting another integrity commissioner; Option 2 accepts Principles Integrity’s amendments as presented in the signed document; Option 3 repeals the bylaw that authorized the mayor and clerk to sign an agreement with Principles Integrity, as the Town of Gananoque’s Integrity Commissioner; Option 4 passes a bylaw to appoint Michel Drapeau as the town’s Integrity Commissioner for a three year term, with an option to renew for an additional two years. Michel Drapeau Law Office was ranked third in the RFP submissions; Option 5 reconsiders the appointment of Tony Fleming as the Integrity Commissioner; and Option 6 saw council providing alternative direction to staff with respect to the appointment of an integrity commissioner.
“It’s unfortunate that the spirit of the RFP got lost somewhere in translation,” Kelly said.
Fleming, the former integrity commissioner for the town, is also the town’s lawyer. Mayor John Beddows has been vocal about wanting to separate these roles, saying doing so would help the town avoid the appearance of a conflict.
Beddows was not pleased with Principles Integrity’s attempts to insert clauses into the contract that were not in the RFP.
“That creates a real problem given we’re looking to hire an integrity commissioner and I’m in the business of, if you bid on a contract, the clauses, but you didn’t propose a change before the process ended, you bid on the contract,” Beddows said. “The unwillingness to pursue Zoom for training bothers me as well.”
Beddows also served notice to council that if the firm of Michel Drapeau came under consideration as a service provided for the town, he’d remove himself from that decision, as he has hired the firm for personal use in the past.
“I will step aside for any decision that involves a yes or no decision for Michel Drapeau,” Beddows said.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)