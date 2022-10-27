Downtown Grande Prairie will be full of trick-or-treaters as 100 Ave. businesses will be handing out candy from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m on Halloween.
Additionally, Bonnetts Energy Centre will be holding a costume contest for children up to the age of 12, along with a haunted house, photo booth, and free hot dogs, cookies, and refreshments.
Wendy Bosch, Grande Prairie Downtown Association (GPDA) executive director, says it's a “one-stop shop” for people on Halloween as well as being a safe option.
She said families can head to the downtown core right after school while the kids are still in costume, trick-or-treat and grab dinner.
“The businesses absolutely love it; they love to see all the kids,” Bosch said.
The event, Halloween Spooktacular, is a collaboration between the GPDA and the city, which Bosch says makes for a bigger, better event.
In addition, other spooky events are in the lead-up to Oct. 31, such as the Ghost Stories event on Oct. 28 and 29 hosted by Bear Creek Funeral Home. All proceeds will be going to the South Peace Regional Archives.
In Beaverlodge, a teen Halloween dance is happening on Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the community centre.
In Sexsmith, a Halloween dinner and dance is happening on Friday at the Civic Centre hosted by the Sexsmith Tumbling Club.