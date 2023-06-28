COBALT - Cobalt will be greeting Canada Day with a free breakfast of pancakes and sausages served up with the true taste of Canada - blueberry sauce.
The Saturday morning breakfast on July 1 will be hosted by the Golden Age Club on Argentite Street.
Both Cobalt Mayor Angela Adshead and Coleman Township Mayor Dan Cleroux will be on hand with club members and will be dishing out the delicious meal for anyone who comes in for the celebration.
Following that there will be a Canada Day Kiddies' Parade winding through the centre of the town beginning at noon.
Parade organizer Councillor Pat Anderson said participants are asked to gather at the southwest corner of town at the former Damiani's furniture store parking lot at 11:30 a.m.
She is inviting all children who want to walk in the parade to join in.
The Shriners are also expected to be there with their carts.
The Golden Age Club will be entering a float.
The fire departments will also be adding bells and whistles with their fire trucks, as well as providing safety for the participants and spectators.
Other floats have also been invited to join in.
The town is giving a small toy as a prize to each child who walks in the parade.
The Cobalt Legion Branch 44 will also be handing out something for the children, Anderson said.
The Silver Nugget Grocery Store has also donated bottles of water and Freezies.
The federal government provided a grant of $1,560 to help the town in its Canada Day celebrations.