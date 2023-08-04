The City of Mount Pearl has approved a plan to submit a request for gas tax funding to make upgrades to the Canada Games baseball field.
At last week’s public council meeting, the co-chairperson of the recreation and community safety committee recommended submitting a capital investment plan to the provincial government for gas tax funding in the amount of $490,712 (HST included) for upgrades to the baseball field to be made in time for the Summer 2025 Canada Games.
Upgrades to Mount Pearl’s baseball field “will be another jewel in our hat” said councillor Bill Antle.
“Some (of the upgrades) are required, and some are upgrades to attract future tournaments outside of the Canada Games” noted director Jason Collins.
The changes include a switch from sand to clay in the infield, a remodeling of the bullpen to include two pitcher’s mounds on each side for warmups, and the addition of a second batting cage to meet tournament requirements. Upgrades will also be made to increase the field’s accessibility, facilitating easier entry to the site.
Mayor Dave Aker raised the concern of spending nearly half a million dollars on a single event. He asked director Collins whether the $490,712 required for the field upgrades would be solely for the 2025 Canada Games.
“It’s much more than that,” said Collins. In addition to the Canada Games, the field will likely be the home for other national tournaments in 2024. “This gives us the ability to attract other larger scale, high-demand tournaments, junior nationals, senior nationals as well as other minor baseball tournaments,” he said.
Aker agreed with that assessment. “It’s a wonderful way to promote our city, both internally in the province, and on a national scale,” he said.
The motion to submit a capital investment plan for the baseball field upgrades was carried unanimously.