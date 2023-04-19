Pincher Creek’s town council has amended its 2023 budget to accommodate an unexpected scheduling change to infrastructure projects and to buy extra office equipment for town hall staff.
Council unanimously approved the amendment, which adds $10,000 to this year’s roughly $12-million operating budget, at chambers April 11. The amendment meanwhile reallocates $250,000 in capital spending for water and sewer upgrades to a pump-replacement project originally slated to begin next year, operations director Alexa Levair told council.
“What we’re asking for here is a reshuffle of funds,” not for more money, Levair said. Instead, the reshuffle effectively switches construction priorities laid out in council’s five-year capital plan.
The affected projects are for new water and sewer lines along Canyon Drive and water distribution pump replacements at the town’s water treatment plant, for which council earmarked a combined $810,000 last December.
The water and sewer project, funded to the tune of $560,000, was supposed to get underway this construction season. This would’ve required temporary shutdowns to distribution pumps that feed water lines on Canyon Drive.
But there’s no way to adjust the pumps for the disruptions during the shutdowns, because the pumps weren’t designed for variable stream flows: They either pump water at one immutable speed, or not at all.
The plan moving forward is to first install the new pumps while continuing with the design phases of the water and sewer upgrades, and then start construction on the latter project next year, Levair explained.
The affected projects and original scheduling priorities were recommended in the town’s 2022 infrastructure master plan by the engineering firm ISL. Asked if the Canyon Drive lines might fail in the interim, Levair said area sewers “are not in great shape,” but it wasn’t “absolutely critical” that they be replaced in 2023.
“The same amount of work will be done in the next two years: this is just a bit of a shuffle,” she continued.
Levair also noted that “the market is doing wonderfully chaotic things this year,” and that material costs for the water and sewer upgrades could spike in the year ahead. For context, the director said many construction projects tendered by local municipalities in 2020 and 2021 are now coming in at upwards of 30 per cent over budget this year.
Council readily agreed to Levair’s request.
“It does make sense. We don’t need to cause ourselves problems” by sticking to the original schedule, Mayor Don Anderberg said.
Council then took up the extra $10,000 for office equipment. This year’s capital budget included $15,000 for IT equipment, but chief administrative officer Angine Lucas said more was needed to pay for new office furniture, staff cellphones and software licences.
“We did some costing and we found that we don’t have enough money in our current budget to meet staff needs in 2023,” she told council.
“We are struggling with not having enough furniture or offices,” she added.
Some staff, including Levair, work out of unrenovated classrooms in town hall’s east wing, while new tables and chairs are needed for new hires. The building at 962 St. John Ave. was constructed as an elementary school in 1953. Its front end was converted into town hall in 1990, according to Levair.
A recent engineering report recommends an estimated $3.2-million overhaul at town hall, plus a roughly $8.5-million build for a new works yard near the current yard at 1068 Kettles St.
Council has not funded either project in this year’s budget.