The hunt for the fisher cats that are thought to have been responsible for the deaths of at least one local pet is continuing, said a Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Animal Control officer Tuesday morning.
“We wish to remind and inform the community to be vigilant, call and report sightings, and keep your small pets safe,” said MCK Animal Control officer Brandi Rice. “Unfortunately, our efforts to trap the fisher cats were unsuccessful.”
The campaign to trap the small, predatory mammals began in earnest a few weeks ago after the disappearance of one household pet and injuries to some others.
To this point, the efforts to trap and relocate the animals has been unsuccessful, Rice said, but the campaign will continue.
She said three of the animals were living in a den near Rabaska Road, but appear to have moved on due to interest in their habitat from passers-by.
“There were three living in the den in the area of Rabaska road and they seem to have scattered due to constant human interaction in their den area,” Rice said. “A handful of people were aware of the den location and were disturbing it with their presence. We have been receiving calls of sightings and dead wildlife that could possibly be due to the fisher cats. We have not yet located their new den.”
Fisher cats are small, carnivorous mammals that feed on anything smaller than they, Rice said, including raccoons, squirrels, skunks and even cats or other small mammals.
“Anything their size or smaller,” Rice said. “We became aware of the problem May 12, when we received some phone calls from community members.”
If community members happen to come across the animals, they are advised to call Animal Control immediately at 450-632-0635.