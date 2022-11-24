When the final average temperature for November are recorded for Kenora, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, and Fort Frances, it’s likely it won’t much different than normal averages for this time of year.
But that’s only because the significant highs were balanced by the significant lows.
Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said all the regions in the Northwest have a similar story.
“So far, if you look at the mean temperature, we’re just a bit above normal so far,” he said. “That is because the beginning of the month was quite mild. Remember, we hit 19 degrees C [in Kenora] two weeks ago on [Nov 2]. So very mild to start.”
Kimbell said then the bottom fell out around Nov. 18, “with temperatures reaching -18 C or so overnight on the [Nov. 19].”
“So we’ve had some very warm, some very cold [days in] the month,” he said. “So far it’s actually averaged out to be not too far from normal.
Kimbell said the precipitation story is also similar.
”Although, certainly we’ve seen our fair share of snowfall but actually, it’s not too much different than usual,” he said.
Kimball said the region should expect some relatively mild weather this week.
“If you look at the normal temperatures for Kenora, the average is high of -5 C and a low of -11 C, so if we have highs and lows closing in on 0, then that’s considerably above average,” he said.
Kimball said highs could reach 3 C in Kenora by the end of the week.
“We could actually have some even milder temperatures than that on Thursday and Friday because there’s going to be a big ridge of high pressure pushing in from the western part of the continent and that’s going to be allowing those warm temperatures particularly on Friday before another cold front slides through sometime on Saturday,” he said.
Kimbell said cause of the mild temperatures this week is from a westerly flow that’s bringing the mild air that’s currently over the prairies.
“We’re going to see that ridge of pressure over the prairies that’s going to be building into Northwestern Ontario. It won’t last too long and we’ll be back below zero, closer to normal by the weekend and then a good chance of seeing some more snow again probably next week.”