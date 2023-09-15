SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO – A group of Indigenous media makers, musicians and elders who call themselves the Sultans of String announced the release of their newest album, Walking Through The Fire, along with the launch of a Canadian tour, which includes a stop in Walkerton on Nov. 12.
“A special event presented by the Victoria Jubilee Hall brings the magic of collaboration to the stage, with award-winning First Nations, Métis, and Inuit artists from across Turtle Island joined by Billboard charting/six-time CFMA winners Sultans of String,” states the Victoria Jubilee Hall website. “Walking Through The Fire is a musical multimedia experience unlike any other. From Métis fiddling to an east coast kitchen party, rumba to rock, to the drumming of the pacific northwest, experience the beauty and diversity of music from Turtle Island.”
A press release from the band said, “Sultans of String created this recording in the spirit of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action and Final Report that asks for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to work together as an opportunity to show a path forward.”
Bandleader Chris McKhool (whose grandfather was a stowaway from Lebanon at the turn of the last century) said, “We know that as a society, we can’t move ahead without acknowledging and reflecting on the past. Before reconciliation can occur, the full truth of the Indigenous experience in this country needs to be told, so we’ve been calling on Indigenous artists to share with us their stories, their experience, and their lives, so we settler Canadians can continue our learning about the history of genocide, residential schools, and of inter-generational impacts of colonization.”
McKhool, who was recently awarded the Dr. Duke Redbird Lifetime Achievement Award by Redbird and JAYU Arts for Human Rights for working to amplify these truths through collaborations, added, “This country has a history that has been ignored, distorted, twisted to suit colonialist goals of destroying a people. We are so fortunate for the opportunity to work with Indigenous artists, sharing their stories, their experiences, and their lives with us, so we can continue our work of learning about the history of residential schools, genocide, and intergenerational impacts of colonization. Music has a special capacity for healing, connecting, and expressing truth.”
For Walking Through The Fire, Sultans of String worked with Indigenous artistic advisors, including Chippewa/Anishinaabe Elder and poet collaborator Dr. Duke Redbird, who said, “The place that we have to start is with truth. Reconciliation will come sometime way in the future, perhaps, but right now, truth is where we need to begin the journey with each other. As human beings, we have to acquire that truth.”
Several other Indigenous musicians, designers and filmmakers have guided the band on this project, including designer Mark Rutledge and Indigenous filmmakers/videographers Eliza Knockwood and Marc Merilänen.
They also met with the Honourable Murray Sinclair, Ojibwe Elder and former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, to speak about the project, who said, “The very fact that you’re doing this tells me that you believe in the validity of our language, you believe in the validity of our art and our music and that you want to help to bring it out. And that’s really what’s important, is for people to have faith that we can do this.”
The announcement said, “We are excited for the opportunity to be presenting Walking Through The Fire live with our collaborators. The concert lineup consists of the core Sultans of String members (Chris McKhool on violin, Kevin Laliberté on guitar and Drew Birston on bass), as well as Indigenous collaborators Marc Meriläinen (Nadjiwan), Alyssa Delbaere-Sawchuk of the Métis Fiddler Quartet, and Coast Tsm’syen Elder Shannon Thunderbird.
“We are also joined by Don Ross, The North Sound, Leela Gilday, and many others for some shows. We are on tour in 2023/2024 as both a smaller and larger ensemble and performing these works with symphonies, including Winnipeg, Niagara, Brantford, Stratford Symphonies, and the CBSO.
“We also have incredible multimedia technology to bring virtual guests on the big screen, including Dr. Duke Redbird, the Northern Cree Pow Wow group, and more.
“We want to make a difference in the world with the music we play. We’re making this album in the spirit of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action and Final Report that asks for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to work together as an opportunity to show a path forward.
“We have taken Point #83 (Commemoration) of the report to heart: ‘We call upon the Canada Council for the Arts to establish, as a funding priority, a strategy for Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists to undertake collaborative projects and produce works that contribute to the reconciliation process.’
“Also Point #63: iii (Education) ‘Building student capacity for intercultural understanding, empathy, and mutual respect.’”
Join the Sultans of Swing for an afternoon matinee at Victoria Jubilee Hall starting at 2 p.m.
For more information visit https://www.victoriajubileehall.ca/ or https://sultansofstring.com/.