The history of the Sikh community in Canada was celebrated at city hall this morning.
Mayor Michelle Boileau proclaimed April as Sikh Heritage Month and raised the Sikh flag outside city hall, with about 20 members of the local Sikh community braving the snow to celebrate the occasion.
Kanwaljit (Daisy) Bains said that having the city recognize the month allows everyone to be aware of the contributions the Sikh community makes to Timmins and the rest of Canada.
“For us, it’s an awareness for the community to know who we are, and for the city to recognize our presence for over 100 years, and our contribution to society,” said Bains. “Looking back and going forward as well, these youngsters coming here and working hard and settling in Timmins, they’re our future, and this is what Canada’s all about.”
Throughout the month, the history of Sikhism in Canada will be on display.
“What we’re planning on doing is a display at Northern College, about Sikh history,” said Bains. “That will involve some religion as well, and also some respect to our army and military services, so a little bit of everything about the Sikhs in Canada.”
Bains’ family has strong ties to that history.
“When Queen Victoria had her diamond jubilee in 1897, my great-grandfather represented the entire state of Punjab,” she said. “There were officers from India, representing each state.”
“When we celebrated 100 years back in 1997, of Sikhs in Canada, my great-grandfather’s picture was on one of the posters,” said Bains. “I take great pride in it.”
There is a focus on the future as the Sikh community grows.
Bains said that there are plans for a development on Highway 101, between Timmins and South Porcupine.
“In the future, once we’re up and running with the 101 property, and the new Sikh building is there, this will become the Sikh Heritage Museum,” said Bains about the Timmins Gurdwara, the city's first Sikh temple that opened in December 2022.
The next big event for the Sikh community will be the Khalsa Day parade on May 27, which will also include a concert.
Sikh Heritage Month has been recognized in Canda since 2019.