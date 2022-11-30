SHEET HARBOUR – Healthcare in Sheet Harbour is poised for “lots of great things,” thanks to a number of new initiatives underway at Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital, says Kent Smith, MLA for Eastern Shore.
“First of all, the emergency room closures are down significantly in the last couple months,” he told The Journal in an email last week. “This is directly related to our recent ability to secure locum MDs to cover the shifts.”
What’s more, he said, “There is a new NP [nurse practitioner] on site. This role is vital to any future changes to the model of care at the facility. Thirdly, via a pilot project with Education and Early Childhood Development, the hospital will soon be the location for a brand new 30-plus child daycare. This is a huge step toward fill a major void on the Shore. It’s a significant asset and will help with our recruitment efforts.
“Lastly, recruiting work is ongoing. We have a number of incentives in place to attract new professionals, and there are some pending federal incentives as well.”
Smith’s comments followed a public presentation by Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson, Deputy Minister Jeannine Lagassé and Nova Scotia Health interim CEO Karen Oldfield in Sheet Harbour on Nov. 15.
“It was a continuation of our government’s commitment to listen actively to our communities and healthcare professionals,” he said.
Sheet Harbour Chamber of Commerce and Civic Affairs President Janice Christie said the tone was positive and the news encouraging.
“There was a feeling that they are actually making progress at determining what we used to have and what we need,” she noted. “I feel that the plan is being developed … so that this rural part of Halifax Regional Municipality will maintain its hospital and provide an open door even when there is no doctor on site and [offer] a place for people to come be seen and assessed.”
Provincial health department officials are touring communities in Nova Scotia to “address concerns and improve care,” according to a statement issued earlier this month. “We have to do things differently if we want better results,” it said. “It will take time, but government is focused on improving our healthcare system so it is reliable, responsive and ready when Nova Scotians need it.
To date, senior elected officials and bureaucrats have met held public forums in Windsor, Truro, Antigonish, Halifax, Sheet Harbour, Cherry Brook, Lunenburg, and Dartmouth. More meetings are scheduled for Kentville, Glace Bay, Inverness, Port Hawkesbury, Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, New Glasgow, Springhill and Tatamagouche up until Thursday, Dec. 15.
“There is always more work to do,” Smith said. “But I’m optimistic the seeds we are planting right now will pay dividends in the future.”
Added Christie: “This is not happening overnight. It will take time, but the wheels are in motion and people will need to be educated in this new model of care as it unfolds.”