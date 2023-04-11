Kids of all ages got a chance to get an early start on their Easter egg hunting Saturday at the fairgrounds in Strathroy. The event was put on by the Optimist Club of Strathroy-Caradoc. It also included skating in the West Middlesex Memorial Centre, a chocolate bunny for each child, raffle prizes and an appearance by the Easter Bunny himself!

