Kids of all ages got a chance to get an early start on their Easter egg hunting Saturday at the fairgrounds in Strathroy. The event was put on by the Optimist Club of Strathroy-Caradoc. It also included skating in the West Middlesex Memorial Centre, a chocolate bunny for each child, raffle prizes and an appearance by the Easter Bunny himself!
Search for Easter goodies
- Chris Gareau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Middlesex Banner
