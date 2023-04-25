A call is out for local youth to submit their pieces of art for the Streams Community Hub takeover of the Town Hall art gallery.
The Streams Town Art Gallery Takeover exhibit kicks off on May 19, with a special opening night event scheduled for May 26, and wraps up at the end of June.
The exhibition is part of the recent revitalization of the Town Hall art gallery.
“We thought it was an amazing opportunity to help infuse some new energy into the art gallery and showcase what we do here,” said Andrew James, co-founder of Streams Community Hub. “Anytime you give youth an opportunity to display their work on any level, it gives them a sense of accomplishment. Town Hall is where everybody in the community comes, so for a young person to know their piece is hanging on the wall, it gives them a boost of confidence.”
The art gallery takeover is open to all local youth, ages 5 -17, to submit their work to be part of the event. The exhibition will even feature some pieces of work from Stream’s facilitators, who help run the art programs.
“It speaks to what we have to offer here at Streams…to be able to showcase that these are our teachers, and this is the level of art they’re producing,” said James.
A variety of art mediums, including painting, photography, drawing, and mixed media, are encouraged to be submitted.
“Not everybody paints, so I think whatever tool or medium that you’re able to express yourself with, show the full diversity of what art really is,” said James.
To showcase the different mediums that artists can submit works from, Streams Community Hub created the event poster utilizing AI technology.
“It’s an original piece that we created and there’s so many things that you can do with technology nowadays,” explained James.
The deadline to submit a piece of work for the gallery takeover exhibit is Apr. 28. Submissions can be made on the Streams Community Hub website – www.streamshub.org.
“You probably have a piece that you’ve created, that is sitting at your house, and people come by and say ‘wow, that’s a really nice piece’, and I’m going to encourage you to share it with the great public,” said James. “I think it’s inspiring to share and show your art. Sometimes we’re reluctant to share our work because it’s so personal to us, but this is a safe space that we’re creating – be bold and share your art.”