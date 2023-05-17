EARLTON - The Earlton-Timiskaming Regional Airport Authority has put forward a request to the provincial government to help fund the airport’s operational costs.
Airport Authority board member Kerry Stewart, who is reeve of Chamberlain Township, represented the airport in a meeting with Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney during the recent meeting of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities.
In a later telephone conversation, Authority chair and Temiskaming Shores Mayor Jeff Laferriere said that the request is for operational funding that would represent the share of the residents living in the unincorporated townships.
"We do have a number of communities that are on the outskirts," said Laferriere, and they cannot be approached for contributions because they are unincorporated, so the Airport Authority has taken the step of approaching the province.
Anyone who uses the hospital is receiving a service from the airport, he said.
"There's a number of patients who will fly out of the hospital. A lot of times they're landing at the airport," he said.
The majority of area municipalities provide support for operational and capital expenses, and the Airport Authority has recently reached out by letter to the remaining municipalities that do not provide financial support, said Laferriere.
"At least we can have conversations with them and ask," he said.
However, there is no system to negotiate with the unincorporated townships, he pointed out.
Laferriere commended the past Airport Authority board for the job that was done in controlling the cost of running the airport.
The last board entered a contract with the Lumex Group that is managing the airport, he said, and that contract brings additional costs.
In response, the Airport Authority is now seeking some additional revenues to meet those costs, he explained.
The Lumex Group is expected to prepare a marketing plan for the Airport Authority to identify other potential sources of revenue, he added.
Laferriere sees potential for increased revenues through the area's booming mining activity, which sees employees flying in and out of the area.
He also sees the opportunity for revenues from potential air freight services.
The commercial flight traffic was up slightly from January through to the end of April, he said. A busy day was seen on April 13 with 29 movements of planes at the airport in one day.
Supporting the airport, which is a central point for medical flights in and out of the region, is "a really inexpensive insurance policy when it comes to health care," said Laferriere. "I would say that our hospital depends on the airport immensely and so do all the municipalities."
The airport is funded by participating municipalities on a ratio basis that is partly based on population, making Temiskaming Shores the lead supporter among the municipal contributors.
"With the commitment we're making from the city's perspective, we would love to see some additional revenue coming in," said Laferriere.
He noted that FedNor has been supportive of the airport and has provided funding for the purchase of some new equipment, and has also advised that if there are other capital requirements at the airport they should reach out again to FedNor.
Laferriere is hoping the province will put its support forward with operational funding.
Starting April 1, the Airport Authority increased its levy to participating municipalities by five per cent.