PERTH COUNTY – The Joint Accessibility Plan for Perth County for 2023-2027 Report and the Draft Plan were discussed and approved at the April 6 Perth County council meeting.
The plan has been presented to the lower- tier municipalities in Perth County which include Perth East, West Perth, North Perth and Perth South. The accessibility plan is mandated through legislation in Ontario. The plan presented to council was the updated version of the existing plan, as by standards it must be updated every five years.
“It does incorporate some new and great things that we were able to add in but did use the majority of the structure from prior as well,” explained Rachel Cannon, legislative assistant for the county.
Cannon went on to explain the Perth County Joint Accessibility Plan is a “completely collaborative effort with both the lower tiers and upper tiers.”
“All together, the Perth County Accessibility Plan represents our commitments and incorporates all our intentions at the municipal level to meet our obligations under the AODA (Accessibility for Ontartians with Disabilities Act),” expressed Cannon.
Perth County legislative services staff manage tasks with regards to the accessibility program. These tasks include the supporting and development of policies, procedures and systems, ensuring compliant and accessible services and facilities, being a point of contact for accessibility concerns and training and resources.
Cannon then began to discuss the major highlights of the county’s accessibility program throughout the next five years.
Firstly, communication was described as a focus to create streamlined communications from the County of Perth around its accessibility program, initiatives and projects. Next, education will be continued internally and externally to better support the implementation of accessibility initiatives. Additionally, a highlight was the diversity and inclusion within the document as well, as it portrayed the county’s commitment to impactful initiatives “for all members of the community”. An age-friendly focus will be had by better supporting the aging population in Perth County.
Finally, community leadership is well within the document as the county is committed to remaining a leader in regards to accessibility.
Cannon explained that they then had a public engagement strategy to engage the public in the accessibility plan update, by having a digital survey that ran for January 2023. They had 22 respondents to the survey, the majority being West Perth then North Perth, making up a combined 67 per cent of the respondents. Further, 45 per cent of the respondents identified themselves as living with a disability.
“We were really happy to see that with our 22 respondents, we had a really great mix that was almost 50/50 of people who identified as living with a disability and people who did not identify as living with a disability,” Cannon explained.
When asked if respondents feel Perth County is an inclusive place for those living with disabilities, the majority of responses were positive.
“That’s just proof that our accessibility initiatives and things that we are doing at the county level are helping people to live more comfortably and feeling more included in our community,” Cannon expressed.
County council then received the Joint Accessibility Plan Report and approved the 2023-2027 Joint Accessibility Plan.