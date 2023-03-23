City transit users will see an extension in service times within the next few months.
On Monday, city council approved extending the current operating hours for transit to 11 p.m. on Monday to Saturday and starting earlier on Sundays. The new hours are expected to go into effect in May or June.
“Council was eager to extend transit hours and continue to improve transit services in Grande Prairie,” said Jackie Clayton, Grande Prairie mayor.
“Transit is a valuable service provided by the city that helps improve residents’ quality of life by creating an affordable, accessible, and reliable transportation option, and council is pleased with the recommendations made by administration.”
The cost of the expansion is estimated to be approximately $157,000.
Council allocated $100,000 to be used to enhance service to residents who require transportation outside normal operation hours back in November.
The remaining $57,000 will be absorbed within the current transit budget, said Steve Harvard, transit services director.
“Grande Prairie transit currently ends its services earlier than most of our comparator cities,” said Harvard.
In 2019, the operating hours of transit were changed to end at 9:15 p.m. instead of 10:15 p.m. on specific routes, and when the pandemic caused lower ridership, the 9:15 p.m. closure was applied on all routes.
Coun. Dylan Bresey said the decision was made due to having empty busses running later at night; he noted the new on-demand service will ensure buses are used more efficiently.
From conversations with transit users, coun. Grant Berg said that the system was great for getting to and from work but lacked after hours availability if they wanted to do things recreationally around the city.
“This is something that really speaks to the quality of life component for those that don't own vehicles,” said Berg.
The extended time will use the city's on-demand busses, with the last time someone can request a ride being at 10:45 p.m., said Harvard.
He explained if a large influx of requests is made at the end of the night, the driver would stay on shift longer and ensure the rides are met for the riders, just as transit currently does.
A recent survey of city transit riders found 78 per cent of respondents wanted extended hours.
A comparison to similar Albertan municipalities found that most transit services operate well beyond 9:15 p.m. and end closer to midnight.
Additionally, Harvard’s report to council indicates the city has received multiple requests to start transit service earlier on Sundays so people can attend church, employment and recreational activities.
The city recently redesigned routes and schedules on Aug. 6 and is continually providing updates to the system.
“Over the years, the city has made many operational changes to transit to ensure we are delivering the best possible service to residents,” said Harvard.
More information on city transit can be found at cityofgp.com/transit.