Hudson Bay’s chief administrative officer is retiring after 29 years in municipal government.
“Almost 30 years have gone by in a blink of an eye,” said Teresa Parkman. “As I reflect on a lifetime of being employed by the Town of Hudson Bay, I am – and will be forever – grateful for the opportunities it has given me over the years. Being able to work for my hometown where I was born and raised and able to make a career where I could raise my family, all while taking pride in our community, has been the greatest reward.
“I have felt supported by fellow co-workers, mayors, councillors and the general public over the years, in which I am thankful. Friendships were made that I will miss the most.”
Parkman was born and raised in Hudson Bay. She graduated Grade 12 in Hudson Bay and continued her education in Lethbridge, Alta. receiving her business administration diploma at Lethbridge Community College. She when applied at the town office in March of 1994. She said she wanted to secure full time employment and return to her hometown. She accepted a position as clerk/typist.
Parkman earned her Local Government Administration Certificate in 1996. In 2004 she advanced to the accounting clerk position and earned her standard certificate in the same year. Parkman accepted another advancement with the Town in 2007 as assistant administrator/treasurer.
She landed in her current position as chief administrative officer in April 2019 and earned her Advanced Level 1 Certificate in 2021. Parkman also served and enjoyed working as the Executive Assistant for Urban Municipal Administrators Association of Saskatchewan (UMAAS) for 11 years beginning Jan 1, 2012 until Dec 31, 2022 when she retired from that position at that time.
Parkman is most proud of her family and her two children. They have two adult children: Austin, who is currently an apprentice millwright in Regina and Jordyn, who is a University of Saskatchewan Edwards School of Business student. She looks forward to spending more free time with family and friends, slowing down and appreciating all that life has to offer.
One item that Parkman doesn’t have to be concerned about is finding a successor. Amanda Purves will be taking over the positon after July 27, Parkman’s official last day.
“In the continuing challenges municipalities face all over the province to hire certified administrators and educated/capable staff in all departments, I retire knowing our community is one of the lucky ones not facing these challenges at this time,” she said. “Our staff and council are very capable and take pride in our community and the work they do. Always ‘Hudson Bay Proud.’”
Parkman said that the advice she would give Purves is to focus on the majority.
“The majority of the time this job is fulfilling, rewarding and gratifying. Embrace those days. You won't know it all, as the job is broad, with all kinds of troubleshooting, so be patient with yourself, ask questions, lean on your team members, reach out to your many resources and always take pride in the work you do! And remember: ‘If it's out of your hands, it deserves freedom from your mind too.’”